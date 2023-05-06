Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Wolverine World Wide worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 130,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.