Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,469,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,847,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 433,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

DH opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

