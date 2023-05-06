Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $68.85 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

