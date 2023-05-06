Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $949,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.