Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPLA opened at $190.82 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

