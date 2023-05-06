Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

