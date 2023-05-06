Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $231.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

