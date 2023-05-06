Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $151.87 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

