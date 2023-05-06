Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,553 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.64%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

