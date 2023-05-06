Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

Loews stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

