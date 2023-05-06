Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

