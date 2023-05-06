Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Critical Contrast

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Opthea has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 4 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Opthea and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Opthea currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 514.75%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.24%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.08% -83.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opthea and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $90,000.00 2,374.93 -$92.82 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 69.25 -$93.87 million ($1.87) -0.91

Opthea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

