Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.74

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 5706241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

