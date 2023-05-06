Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.79. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

