P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of PTSI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $529.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $37.44.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
