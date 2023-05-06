P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of PTSI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $529.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $37.44.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

