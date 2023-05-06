Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 575.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DOV opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

