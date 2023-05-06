Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,460.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.