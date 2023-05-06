Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 943,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.