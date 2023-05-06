Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $77.60 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

