Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $26.02

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 26.02, but opened at 22.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at 20.09, with a volume of 83,880 shares changing hands.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of 23.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.