Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

