Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Paylocity Trading Down 5.6 %

Paylocity stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $54,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

