Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Truist Financial

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.33.

PCTY opened at $173.32 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 57.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 223.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

