PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

