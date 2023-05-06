Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

Pearson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSO opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

