Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on PEGA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The firm had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

