PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.44 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

