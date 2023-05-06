PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

