PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.65.
Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
