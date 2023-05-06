PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $30.11

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $28.35. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 838,862 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

