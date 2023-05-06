PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $30.11

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $28.35. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 838,862 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
