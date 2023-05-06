Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

PERI stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

