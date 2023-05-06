Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 4693094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

