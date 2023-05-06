PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at PFSweb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.