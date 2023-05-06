Pi Financial Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 2.6 %

WDO stock opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

