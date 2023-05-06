Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 79956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

