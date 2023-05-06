Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $115,200.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.1 %

Pinterest stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

