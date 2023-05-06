Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $212.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.09. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

