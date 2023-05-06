Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.55, but opened at $73.50. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 731,901 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

