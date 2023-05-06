PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PLDT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHI opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. PLDT has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Featured Stories

