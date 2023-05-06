Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTLO. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

