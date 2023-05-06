Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $21.38. Portillo’s shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 530,410 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 57.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

