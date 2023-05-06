PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $55.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after acquiring an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.