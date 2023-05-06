PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRAA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

