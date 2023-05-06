Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.99

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.99 and last traded at $139.26, with a volume of 6446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $748.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth $623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

