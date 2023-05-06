Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12,225,508 shares traded.

Premier Biomedical Stock Down 9.1 %

About Premier Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.