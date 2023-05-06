Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SVB Securities

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Securities from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRVA. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of PRVA opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,008 shares of company stock worth $11,450,015 in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

