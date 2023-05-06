Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

