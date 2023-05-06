Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

