Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Wedbush

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

ADDYY opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.03. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

