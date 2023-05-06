Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for fuboTV Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

fuboTV Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 94.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 2,849.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 167,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

See Also

