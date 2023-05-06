Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $57.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $48.05. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $149.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $48.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $26.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $164.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $130.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$929.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$909.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$831.59. The company has a market cap of C$20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$612.00 and a one year high of C$956.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

